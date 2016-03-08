Now there's going to be a Salesforce skyscraper in New York, too

Salesforce is moving into a skyscraper in New York and renaming it the Salesforce Tower New York.

The company is consolidating its three New York offices into the building at 3 Bryant Park (1095 Avenue of the Americas) in midtown starting later this year, and its logo will replace the MetLife logo currently on top. Salesforce is also revamping the lobby with large video displays.

The company won’t say how many employees are moving in, but said it plans to hire “hundreds” of new workers there in the next few years. It has more than 19,000 employees worldwide.

At 630 feet high, it’s only the 80th tallest building in New York, according to Wikipedia. So it won’t compare with the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower under construction in San Francisco, which will be the tallest building in that city when it’s done in 2018.

Here are a couple pictures of the building with the Salesforce branding on it.

