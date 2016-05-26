Salesforce just took another step to tighten its partnership with Amazon

Kimberly White/Getty Images Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services just announced a new deal that will take their renewed partnership efforts a step further.

According to AWS, Salesforce has picked Amazon’s cloud computing service as its “preferred public cloud infrastructure provider” for its international expansion plans.

That means Salesforce will start using AWS across all of its core products, such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and App Cloud, for parts of its international services.

Until now, Salesforce has run the majority of its workload in its own data centres, except for its app development platform Heroku and parts of its new Internet of Things Cloud service. During its earnings call last week, it revealed for the first time that it’s running some of its Marketing Cloud on AWS too.

“There is no public cloud infrastructure provider that is more sophisticated or has more robust enterprise capabilities for supporting the needs of our growing global customer base,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

The announcement is the latest example of strengthening ties between Salesforce and Amazon.

In its most recent earnings call, Benioff said that Amazon has rolled out Salesforce’s software as a company-wide platform last quarter, while hinting that more partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re very happy to be so tightly aligned with Amazon and AWS…you’ll continue to see more announcements between Salesforce and Amazon and you will see our partnership and strategic alliance with them continue to grow and develop,” Benioff said.

It’s unclear how big this announcement will turn out to be financially for AWS, especially given only 25% of Salesforce’s revenue comes from outside of the US.

Still, it’s a big first step for AWS since Salesforce is easily the biggest enterprise cloud software maker in the market and has tons of data to process on a daily basis. Companies across all industries, including Netflix and Capital One, have made shifts to Amazon’s public cloud infrastructure lately, and Salesforce’s addition will only accelerate the transition from private to public cloud services, like AWS.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

