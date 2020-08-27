Salesforce spikes 29% on blockbuster earnings and boosted full-year forecast

Salesforce Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO & cofounder

Salesforce.com blew earnings expectations out of the water after markets closed on Tuesday, trouncing expectations for second-quarter profits and revenue.

The company also raised its full-year guidance above expectations, a stark pivot from its guidance cut in May.

Salesforce shares rallied as much as 29% on the earnings beat.

Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to $US280 from $US235, calling the quarter “stupendous” and praising the company’s organic growth.

Watch Salesforce trade live here.

Salesforce.com rallied as much as 29% on Wednesday after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly performance and raising its full-year sales forecast.

The software giant beat estimates for second-quarter revenue and profits as corporate clients rushed to upgrade technology amid the work-from-home shift. Subscription and support revenue surged 29% year-over-year to $US4.84 billion, signalling continued demand for its business systems even as some states reopen and office activity slowly resumes.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $US5.15 billion, versus the $US4.9 billion estimate from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Earnings per share: $US1.44 adjusted, versus the 67 cent estimate

Full-year revenue: between $US20.7 billion and $US20.8 billion, versus the $US20.1 billion estimate

Full-year adjusted EPS: between $US3.72 and $US3.74, versus the $US2.96 estimate



Read more:

Hundreds of flips and dozens of rentals: Here are the 4 real-estate investing strategies HGTV veteran Chris Naugle is leveraging to make sure every deal is a winner



“It’s humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce’s history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world,” CEO Marc Benioff said in the report.

Salesforce’s morning surge led the S&P 500 and pushed the benchmark index slightly higher to a new record.

The guidance boost follows the company’s decision in May to cut forecasts due to slowed client spending. Benioff touted Salesforce’s new Work.com product – made to aid customers with remote work and reopening efforts – as an “incredible victory” and driver for the company’s more optimistic outlook.

Bank of America raised its price target on Salesforce shares to $US280 from $US235 on Wednesday, deeming the performance “stupendous” and reiterating its “buy” rating for the company. Management’s lack of acquisition plans and healthy organic growth should serve as a tailwind for quick expansion, the team led by Kash Rangan added.



Read more:

GOLDMAN SACHS: The stocks most loved by hedge funds have smashed the market this year. Here are 15 that those investors flooded into last quarter.



Salesforce has more to look forward to than a stronger second-half. The company is set to join the Dow Jones industrial average on August 31, further cementing its role as a cloud-software leader despite competing with industry giants including Microsoft and Adobe. Salesforce will join Honeywell and Amgen as the index’s new components when Exxon Mobil, Raytheon, and Pfizer are removed.

Salesforce traded at $US275.72 per share as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, up about 68% year-to-date.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







US stocks hover near records as investors digest strong corporate earnings









Virus resurgence in the fall could prompt double-dip recession, Kansas City Fed president says









David Baron’s fund has returned 400% to investors in the last decade using 20 stocks or less. He shared with us the 3 stocks he snapped up in 2020 – and the 3 travel and entertainment bets he loves going forward.

















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.