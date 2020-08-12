Salesforce cashed out its Zoom stake last quarter, potentially scoring a 600% return in 14 months

Reuters/Mike Blake

Salesforce sold its Zoom stake last quarter, a regulatory filing revealed this week.

Marc Benioff’s software titan potentially made as much as $US600 million in profit, depending on when it sold.

Salesforce bought 2.8 million shares in the video-conferencing group for $US100 million in April 2019, and Zoom’s stock price has surged more than 500% since then.

The company also exited its Dropbox position and sold most of its SurveyMonkey shares.

Salesforce cashed out its stake in Zoom Video Communications last quarter, potentially scoring a 600% return in 14 months, according to a regulatory filing this week.

Marc Benioff’s enterprise-software company spent $US100 million to buy about 2.8 million shares in the video-conferencing platform immediately after it went public last April.



Salesforce paid $US36 a share at the time. Zoom’s stock has skyrocketed this year due to soaring demand for remote-communication tools during the coronavirus pandemic, and traded between $US114 and $US254 last quarter.

Based on that price range, Salesforce likely received between $US317 million and $US705 million, depending on when it sold its shares. As a result, its return on investment was probably between 200% and 600%.

Salesforce also sold its 2.2 million shares in cloud-storage specialist Dropbox last quarter, and slashed its stake in SurveyMonkey by more than 70% to around 376,000 shares, according to the same filing.

It may have raked in as much as $US75 million from those disposals, depending on the timing of the sales.



Salesforce has cashed out most of its public-stock holdings over the past year. It held substantially larger positions in Dropbox and SurveyMonkey, as well as stakes in Lyft and Twilio in the second quarter of 2019.

Here’s a chart showing Zoom’s astounding stock-price gains since its IPO:

