Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff says he doesn't use a computer anymore and has been running his business from his iPhone for years

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff said on Tuesday that he no longer uses a computer and has been running his business from his iPhone for years.

Benioff spoke with Apple CEOTim Cook on stage at Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference about how everything he needs to run his business is on his phone.

Benioff also said that relying only on his phone is “a freeing feeling.”

On stage at Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual mega-conference, Benioff spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday about the partnership between the two companies. However, Benioff also used the time to tell Cook exactly how much he loves his iPhone.

“I don’t even own a computer anymore,” Benioff said. “I don’t need one. You guys have done such a good job. Well, I have it somewhere but I couldn’t tell you where it is.”

Benioff said that everything he needs for running his company is on his phone, including the Salesforce app itself.

“The phone has really become an extension of my office,” Benioff said onstage. “Wherever I am, if I have a phone, I can work.”

Still, Benioff says, he still has a computer somewhere: He has some videos on there that haven’t been backed up to iCloud, he said. Otherwise, he said, he has no desire to ever go back to the old way of working.

“Everything I need is on my phone,” Benioff said. “It’s a freeing feeling, you know, especially with the incredible capabilities of video today too, especially what you’ve done with FaceTime and multiple people all appearing within that. It’s just incredible, the productivity you can achieve.”

Still, it’s worth noting that Benioff doesn’t always want to be connected: In July 2018, Benioff reportedly mailed his iPad and iPhone to his summer home in Hawaii, then left for a completely unplugged two-week vacation. During that time, he said, he only took calls during landline, which made him realise he was too busy – prompting him to promote Keith Block to the position of co-CEO not long after.

Cook, for his part, said he was pleased with Apple’s partnership with Salesforce, by which the Salesforce app was optimised to run on Apple’s iOS operating system for iOS and iPad.

“From a partnership point of view, I couldn’t be happier working with Salesforce,” Cook said onstage. “We had some terrific customer wins together.”

