Salesforce Hires Ex-Federal CIO Vivek Kundra

Vivek Kundra, best known for his short stint as the nation’s first CIO, has landed at Salesforce.com in the role of executive vice president of emerging markets.



Kundra lasted about two and half years as CIO. He resigned to take a fellowship at Harvard University. During his term, he was praised, scolded, and caught in scandal. His office was the subject of a bribery and money laundering probe by the FBI which resulted in the dismissal of his entire staff and several arrests. He was put on suspension but reinstated and cleared of involvement.

In some ways, he’s a natural fit for Salesforce. He advocated that the Federal government cut IT spending by using more cloud applications including Google Apps and YouTube. His idea became known as the “cloud first” policy, in which the U.S. government has to first look for an outside cloud for new projects, rather than buying software, hardware and services from the getgo.

He was also outspokenly critical over the government’s use of ageing IT systems and its reliance on paper-based filing systems.

Prior to his Federal CIO role, he was the CTO for the District of Columbia and also served as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Technology for Virginia.

