Someone wants to buy $44 billion Salesforce

Salesforce, a company worth $US44 billion, has hired financial advisers to field takeover offers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

It’s unclear who the takeover offers are coming from, but if the deal goes through it would be the largest software company to get acquired in history.

Salesforce shares are soaring after the news hit the wires, up almost 13%. At one point, they went up as high as 17%.

Any company that acquires Salesforce would immediately become a market leader in the cloud CRM space. Some of the possible buyers for Salesforce would be Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft, the big enterprise software companies that have the cash and are in direct competition with Salesforce in the CRM space.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce has been one of the pioneers in the cloud-enterprise software market. Its main product is CRM software, which helps salespeople track sales leads and optimise sales strategies.

In its latest earnings, Salesforce had $US1.44 billion in revenue, up 26% from last year. For the full year, it earned $US5.37 billion, a 32% increase from the previous year.

Salesforce declined to comment on the story.

