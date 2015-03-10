Salesforce has partnered with StartupAUS to grow the Aussie startup sector

Salesforce has partnered with StartupAUS, a non-profit technology advocacy group, to help transform the Australian startup community.

The CRM giant announced it today at the Salesforce World Tour in Melbourne, along with news that it would launch the Salesforce for Startups program to tech entrepreneurs the tools needed to successfully build and grow their businesses.

Robert Wickham, APAC Salesforce regional vice president said it was “an exciting new era of innovation and tremendous growth” with Australia’s economic future depending on the success of the local tech sector.

The startups involved will gain direct access to Salesforce technology and resources, as well as connecting early-stage tech entrepreneurs with the company’s customers, partners, executives and others.

The new ventures will also be expected to give back, following the Salesforce Pledge 1% philanthropic program, which has seen the company donate 800,000 hours in time and $80 million in grants as well as giving 25,000 non-profits its products to use.

The writer was a guest of Salesforce at the Salesforce World Tour.

