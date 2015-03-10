5 Apple Watch apps that will help you do your job

The true success of the new Apple Watch could very well rest on one thing: how useful will this device be for doing your job?

If it’s very useful, then people will buy and it and bring it work, just like they did with the iPhone and iPad.

And some companies, like Salesforce, Evernote, Slack, BetterWorks have apps ready to go to encourage exactly that. They are available now for when the Watch ships on April 24.

The Salesforce Watch app will bring Salesforce’s important new product Analytics Cloud to the Watch. This is an app that takes the data your company has stored in Salesforce and lets you make charts and graphs from it. This app also lets you get alerts or send messages to coworkers.

Here’s a peek:

The Evernote app will let you dictate notes, search and read your notes:

The Slack app lets you chat with with your co-workers on Slack. It didn’t get a shout-out on in Apple’s marketing materials, but its was visible on the new Apple Watch ad. That’s something founder CEO Stewart Butterfield noticed:

Slack (just barely) makes the watch launch ad. Lower left. pic.twitter.com/3dRVzmDNCY

— Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) March 9, 2015

As we previously reported, last week, BetterWorks announced its Apple Watch app, which helps companies manage employees and track their goals.

BetterWorks BetterWorks’ Apple Watch app

Another useful work app already in the Watch App Store isInvoice2go to help track your billable hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.