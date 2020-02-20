Salesforce's upcoming Sydney conference will be online-only because of the coronavirus

Salesforce is taking its event online. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Salesforce changed its in-person event to an online one following the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it is “taking every precaution to look after our customers, partners, and employees.”

The move comes after Cisco cancelled its event in Melbourne due to the outbreak.

Salesforce is taking its upcoming event online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The sales and marketing software company had planned to host its Salesforce World Tour 2020 in Sydney on March 4, aiming to have people from around the world register and attend.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak, the company decided to change the format of the event from in-person to now online.

It also changed the name of the event to “Salesforce World Tour Sydney Reimagined”.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our stakeholders,” Salesforce said on its website. “Over the last few months, we have been closely monitoring the evolving situation with the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak to ensure we are taking every precaution to look after our customers, partners, and employees.”

Attendees will be able to stream the event, which includes keynote speeches, from Australia for the first time.

While Saleforces’ event was changed, IT company Cisco cancelled one of its events altogether.

The company cancelled its Cisco Live Melbourne event, which was scheduled for March 3-6 – also because of the coronavirus outbreak. The event was designed for IT professionals to learn ways to navigate the changing business landscape.

“Due to ongoing concerns about the current outbreak of Coronavirus, Cisco has made the difficult decision to cancel Cisco Live Melbourne scheduled for March 3-6, 2020 in Australia,” Cisco said on its website.

“Our customers, partners and employees are our top priority and we strongly believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances. Our thoughts are with those directly impacted by this situation.”

These cancellations are among a number of international events that have also shuttered following the coronavirus outbreak.

Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest smartphone conference, was scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona. However it was cancelled last week due to the outbreak.

Facebook also cancelled its annual Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco, which was meant to take place between March 9-12.

