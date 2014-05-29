Salesforce Has The Most Attractive Workers In San Francisco, According To Dating App

Salesforce/Facebook Salesforce employees volunteer at an event in San Francisco to celebrate the company’s 15th birthday.

Salesforce has the most attractive employees in San Francisco, at least according to new data from dating app Hinge.

Hinge matches people through their extended social networks, using information from Facebook to create profiles and facilitate connections. Users receive a selection of 15 potential matches each day, and they have the choice to favourite, pass, or arrange an introduction with each one.

Hinge created its list of most attractive workforces by looking at “favourite rates,” or the percentage of times a user’s profile is “liked” on the app.

The team found, somewhat unsurprisingly, that people who worked at tech companies tended to be the most desirable daters in San Francisco. Salesforce came in first, while Lyft, Yelp, Demandforce, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, Box, and Cisco Systems all ranked in the top 15.

Hinge also broke down the data for men and women.

While Lyft represented the tech industry on the men’s side, finance and consulting firms also made a strong appearance. Women in PR and retail were deemed the most attractive on the other side, though you’ll notice Salesforce was ranked near the top for both genders.

