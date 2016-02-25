Salesforce shares soar after Q4 beat

Salesforce just reported its fourth quarter earnings.

It beat on revenue and matched EPS estimates, and its shares are now up over 7% in after hours.

Here are the most important numbers:

Revenue: $1.81 billion vs. $1.79 billion expected (25% growth year over year) EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.19 per share expected (non-GAAP)

Salesforce gave revenue guidance in the range of $1.885 billion to $1.895 billion, up 25% year-over-year, for next quarter.

It also raised its full year revenue guidance to $8.12 billion.

Salesforce saw its share price cut 20% over the past two months, after reaching a record-high in early December. The drop likely had to do with a broader industry-wide slowdown, after LinkedIn and Tableau each lost almost half of their values post-earnings earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Salesforce revamped its product offerings under the name Lightning and revealed new pricing strategies that increased its price by roughly 20%. The updates are supposed to incorporate some of the technologies it picked up through the acquisitions of Steelbrick and RelateIQ, while enhancing its Service Cloud features.

Story developing…

