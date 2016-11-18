Salesforce soars on big earnings beat

Salesforce reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.
It’s a beat across the board and Salesforce’s stock is up by over 6% in after hours trading.
Here are the most important numbers:
EPS (non-GAAP): $0.24 per share vs. $0.21 per share expected by analysts
Revenue: $2.14 billion vs. $2.12 billion expected by analysts (up by 25% year-over-year)
Salesforce gave fourth quarter revenue guidance in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion, exceeding street estimates of $2.24 billion.
The company also raised its full year revenue guidance to $8.365 billion to $8.375 billion.
Salesforce had a busy third quarter. Its huge Dreamforce annual conference took place in October, where it revealed its latest new product, Einstein.
It also had to deal with rumours of buying Twitter, a move investors didn’t like and drove the stock down by as much as 8%. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was later forced to tell worried investors that he’s walking away from the deal to quell investor concerns.
