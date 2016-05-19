Salesforce shares are popping on a beat-and-raise quarter

Salesforce shares are popping 5.5% in after hours trading after the company beat Wall Street’s Q1 financial targets across the board.

Here are the most important numbers from Salesforce’s earning report:

EPS (non-GAAP) : $0.24 per share vs. $0.23 per share expected by analysts

$0.24 per share vs. $0.23 per share expected by analysts Revenue: $1.92 billion (up 27% year-over-year) vs. $1.89 billion expected by analysts

Salesforce also raised its revenue guidance for the full year to the range of $8.16 billion to $8.20 billion. For the second quarter, Salesforce expects to report revenue in the range of $2.005 billion to $2.015 billion, up 23% from the same period of last year.

“We continued to drive larger and more strategic transactions in the first quarter, including yet another 9-figure transaction. No other enterprise software company is building strategic relationships of this size and scale — and certainly not at this pace,” Salesforce COO Keith Block said in a statement.

