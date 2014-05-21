Salesforce Will Spend $US578 Million On Stock Options For Employees This Year

Salesforce.com just revealed a beat-the-street quarter and said it expects to do better next quarter and next year.

But one startling statistic is just how much the company is spending on stock options for its employees: $US578 million against full year expected revenue of $US5.29 billion.

It expects stock to account for 88 cents per share next quarter, the biggest contributing factor to the 47-49 cents per share loss it expects to post, it said.

Revenue came in at $US1.23 billion, up 37% over the year-ago quarter and better than what analysts expected at $US1.209 billion. Non-GAAP Earnings per share were $US0.11. Analysts expected $US0.10.

One reason for the big stock expense: Salesforce is by far the biggest tech employer in San Francisco, with about 4,000 employees in the area. And it is leasing not one, but two new towers currently under construction in San Francisco to hire many more, at least another 1,000 this year alone, the company tells us.

On a GAAP basis, the company posted a loss of $US0.16 per share. This largely thanks to $US131 million in stock-based compensation expense in the quarter, up from $US115 million in stock awards in the year-ago quarter.

The company also raised guidance for the quarter and year. Revenue for next quarter will be in the range of $US1.285 billion to $US1.290 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of 11-12 cents and a GAAP loss of 12 cents to 13 cents per share.

That compares to the average estimates of $US1.27 billion and 12 cents.

For the year, the company expects to hit revenue of $US5.30 billion to $US5.34 billion, an increase of 30% to 31% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be 49-51 cents and, as we mentioned, a GAAP loss of -47-49 cents is expected.

The full year numbers are better than analysts estimates of $US5.29 billion and 50 cents non-GAAP EPS.

The stock is up slightly in after-hours trading.

