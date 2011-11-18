Salesforce Drops 6% After Hours On Earnings Miss

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Salesforce.com is down more than 6% after hours after an earnings miss, even though revenue came in higher than expected.The company lost $4 million (or $0.03 per share) on $584 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $572 million.



Excluding one time events, EPS would have come in at $0.34.

Earlier this year, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that the company would invest aggressively in attracting new customers, and that probably had an effect on today’s earnings.

