Salesforce crushes earnings, raises revenue and profit outlook

Salesforce on Thursday reported its first quarter FY 2018 results, and it was an all-around beat.

It reported:

Revenue of $US2.39 billion. Analysts were expecting $US2.35 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $US0.28. Analysts were looking for $US0.26.

The company also said its earnings for the year would be better than previously expected. Salesforce now expects to post full-year non-GAAP EPS of $US1.28 to $US1.30. It expects its full-year GAAP EPS to range from $US0.06 to $US0.08.

In February, the company had projected GAAP earnings of $US0.05 to $US0.07 a share and non-GAAP profits of $US1.27 to $US1.29.

The other key metric for Salesforce is its deferred revenue. This is revenue under contract but either not billed yet, or billed but not yet received. Salesforce is a subscription business, meaning revenue is not recognised when a customer signs a contract but only after the service is delivered or paid for.

Salesforce’s deferred revenue as of April 30 was $US5.04 billion, which was up 26% year-over-year. And unbilled deferred revenue, representing business that is contracted but unbilled and off the balance sheet, tallied approximately $US9.6 billion at the end of the quarter, which was up 26% year-over-year.

That latter amount includes about $US450 million related to unbilled deferred revenue from Demandware. Salesforce bought Demandware for $US2.8 billion in June, 2016.

Investors, however, are not terribly impressed. The stock is flat in after-hours trading, down just under 1%.

