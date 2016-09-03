Salesforce has created a tranquil meditation space with an incredible view to help London employees be mindful

Sam Shead/Business Insider UK Rooms like this one are often turned into offices for senior executives.

US tech giant Salesforce has created a meditation room at its UK headquarters in London to help employees be more mindful.

The tranquil space — situated on the 30th floor of 101 Bishopsgate (or Salesforce Tower, as Salesforce likes to call it) — can be used by Salesforce employees when they want to chill out and escape the stresses of the office.

The room, which opened approximately two weeks ago, comes with spectacular views over London, with the Tower of London, the new Cheesegrater building, The Gherkin, and The Shard all in sight.

Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer for Salesforce in the UK, described the space as “somewhere to take time out, energise yourself, and clear your mind, before going back to your desk feeling invigorated.”

Mobile phones and computers are banned to ensure that employees really do switch off when they go in there, said Chalwin.

Mindfulness is something that has become increasingly popular over the last two or three years, with Silicon Valley firms like Google and Facebook being particularly big advocates of the therapeutic activity. It can be defined as “a mental state that one achieves by focusing their awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations.”

The meditation room has been created as part of a wider refurbishment project currently taking place across the 10 floors that Salesforce has in the building. The aim is for Salesforce’s London office to reflect its headquarters in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.