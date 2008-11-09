Salesforce.com Rival: Marc Benioff Had Us Booted From Our Hotel (CRM)

At Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco this week, CEO Marc Benioff outlined his cloud-computing strategy — love. Comparing his cloud to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, VentureBeat heard Marc say: “They hate everybody and we love everybody, and that’s pretty much the difference. We even love Microsoft. … This is our core strategy, love.”



But to hear Salesforce’s smaller rivals tell it, Marc’s love is actually pretty selective. When Marc heard that open source rival SugarCRM was setting up its own conference just down the street from the Dreamforce event at the Moscone centre, he lept into action. SiliconValleyWatcher talks to SugarCRM CEO John Roberts:

“When Marc Benioff found out we were at the Marriott he pressured the hotel to move us out. That’s how we ended up here at the St. Regis [hotel] and Marriott is paying for it.”

SugarCRM remains a small, but persistant thorn in Marc’s side. The smaller company has over 4,000 CRM customers, compared to 47,400 for Salesforce.

See Also: Salesforce.com Goes Into Web Hosting, Partners With Amazon And Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.