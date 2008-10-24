Salesforce.com Employees Appalled By Office Politics

“Politics play a huge role in your career path,” says one Salesforce.com employee on company reviews site Glassdoor.com. “If your not part of the ‘club’ then your path is going to be a long one, even with success.”



This is a common perception at the company. In fact, 29% of Salesforce.com (CRM) employees who have reviewed the company on Glassdoor.com use the words ‘politics’ or ‘political.’ The average across all companies is 6.5%.

Some other comments:

“Advancement really depends on political posturing and dealing with that takes away from the fun of the actual work.” — Senior Business Analyst based in San Francisco:

“Most promotions are based on political savvy instead of your contribution to the company.” — A Manager of Sales Strategy, also in San Francisco:

“Internal promotion has become political and long-winded,” says an employee in sales

“A very young, aggressive, smart and energized workforce has its downside: intense politics. If you are not in the right place or plugged in with the right crowd, it’s hard to get ahead,” wrote a Senior Program Manager in San Francisco.

(Photo by MikeSchinkel)

