Salesforce.com (CRM) Q1 Beats Street, Raises Guidance

A good Q1 from Salesforce.com: Marc Benioff and company beat the Street on sales and earnings and raised full-year guidance. But that new guidance — and its forecast for Q2 — is pretty much in-line with what the Street was already looking for, so shares are only up 0.2% after-hours, to $62.80.



Salesforce (CRM) posted $248 million in Q1 sales, up 52% year-over-year and soundly beating the Street’s $236 million consensus. EPS came in at 8 cents per share, beating the Street’s 7 cents per share consensus by a penny.

For Q2, Salesforce expects revenue btween $258-259 million, above the Street’s $251 million consensus, but expected EPS of 7 to 8 cents per share is below-to-in line with the Street’s expected 8 cents per share.

For the full year, Salesforce bumped guidance to $1.06-1.065 billion of sales, a bit above the Street’s $1.05 billion estimate, and EPS to 33-34 cents per share, below-to-in line with the Street’s 34 cents per share projection.

See Also:

Microsoft Touts Google / Salesforce Killer: Exchange Online

Google-Salesforce Deal Shows Google Not Insane, Microsoft Disruption Continues

Blackberry’s Newest iPhone defence: SAP Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.