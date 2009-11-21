Salesforce Shows Off Chatter: Twitter For Corporations

Salesforce is getting into the “real-time” niche, too.

Today the company unveiled Chatter, a social tool for corporations. Integrating heavily into Salesforce.com software, Chatter shows real-time activity feeds from across its suite of customer relationship management software.

CEO Marc Benioff showed off Chatter at TechCrunch’s RealTime CrunchUp conference and asked “Why do I know more about strangers on Facebook than my own employees?”

Chatter streams will keep track and inform team members of each other’s profiles, contact information, activities, and work history. Users can even import relevant feeds and data from other social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. Previously Yammer was the only product positioned as a Twitter for business.

Salesforce Chatter will be free to Salesforce CRM and Force.com customers. A standalone Salesforce Chatter web application will be available for $50 a month per user. A free version will be available as well.

