Salesforce.com Has An 'Airing Of Grievances' Chat Room

Last night at dinner, we asked Salesforce.com COO George Hu if his employees were really enthusiastic users of his company’s internal chat service, Chatter.



No surprise, he said they are. But here’s how Hu proved it: He gave us an all-too-brief glimpse on his iPhone of his Chatter stream.

One of the groups he showed us was titled “Airing of Grievances.”

People use it to complain about things like double-booking of conference rooms at Salesforce.com’s downtown San Francisco office towers. (The fast-growing company needs more space—just not the crazy-looking campus it was thinking about building.)

So, we asked Hu, isn’t he worried about employees passing on their grievances to outsiders—like, say, us?

Hu shrugged: “It’s all on Glassdoor anyway.” At least this way, he said, he can scan Chatter to get a feel for problems early—and learn about the kind of things that would never normally land on the COO’s desk.

Openness! Transparency!

(No, seriously, Salesforce.com employees: Please don’t feel like you have to limit the airing of grievances to Chatter. We have one key advantage: We’re pretty sure Hu doesn’t read our inbox.)

