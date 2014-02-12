Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Is Raising Funds To Convince Hillary Clinton To Run For President

Hillary Clinton hasn’t officially announced if she’s running for President or not. But that’s not stopping her campaign from plowing ahead.

Now Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff has joined with a few fellow billionaires to raise funds for her.

According to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission in late January, Benioff, Alice Walton, and George Soros each contributed $US25,000 to “Ready for Hillary,” a super political action committee meant to support Clinton if she does run.

“Ready for Hillary” publicly launched in April of last year and quickly gained momentum thanks to support from Democratic strategist James Carville, who now serves as an adviser for the committee. According to the FEC filing, the PAC raised $US4 million from approximately 30,000 donors in 2013.

Bloomberg’s Greg Giroux and Julie Bykowicz report that Benioff, Walton, and Soros were among 33 individuals and companies who contributed the $US25,000 that “Ready for Hillary” set as the maximum donation they would accept, despite having the legal capacity to accept unlimited amounts.

This isn’t the first time Benioff has supported a Democratic candidate. For years, Benioff has been a major Obama supporter — back in 2011, he hosted a $35,000 per head dinner at his home for 60 of his wealthy Democratic friends, and in 2012 he was the only tech CEO to be named one of the 35 national co-chairs for Obama’s re-election campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.