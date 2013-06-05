Salesforce Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition Yet, Buys Cloud Marketing Company ExactTarget For $2.5 Billion

Flickr/Dell’s Official Flickr PageSalesforce CEO Marc BenioffSalesforce just made an acquisition that makes BuddyMedia’s $700 million exit look cheap.



ExactTarget has been acquired by Salesforce for $2.5 billion, the company’s largest acquisition to date, AllThingsD reports.

ExactTarget is a cloud marketing platform that works with 6,000 brands including Nike and Coke. Salesforce is paying $33.75 per share in cash for all of ExactTarget’s outstanding shares.

It’s all part of Salesforce’s strategy to be the go-to tool for chief marketing officers for all things sales, marketing, social and mobile.

“The CMO is expected to spend more on technology than the CIO by 2017,” Salesforce chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, said in a release. “The addition of ExactTarget makes Salesforce the starting place for every company and puts salesforce.com in the pole position to capture this opportunity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.