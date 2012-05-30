Salesforce.com Is Buying Facebook-Ad Broker Buddy Media For $800 Million-Plus

Hey, buddy, how much for that company?

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff is getting a buddy. Buddy Media, that is—for more than $800 million, Peter Kafka reports at AllThingsD.Buddy Media CEO Michael Lazerow (pictured, right) had raised $54 million at a $500 million valuation just last fall.



The company specialises in helping big companies manage their Facebook pages and ads. Giant advertising holding company WPP is an investor, and also uses Buddy Media for all of its Facebook-ad buying.

While Salesforce.com is known for its salesforce-automation tools, it’s recently expanded aggressively into social-media management—as has archrival Oracle, which just bought Vitrue.

