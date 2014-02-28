Salesforce.com Beats The Street For The Quarter And Year, Raises Guidance By $US100 Million

Dell Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce.com delivered a solid beat-the-street quarter, healthy year-end growth and then said it expects revenue for its next fiscal year to be $US100 million more than it originally expected.

Salesforce.com delivered $US1.15 billion in revenue and 7 cents EPS for its fourth quarter. Analysts expected $US1.129 billion in revenue and 6 cents non-GAAP EPS. So that’s a beat all the way around.

It’s Q4 GAAP EPS was a – 19 cents per share loss.

For the full year, the company delivered revenue of $US4.07 billion, non-GAAP EPS of 35 cents with a GAAP loss of 39 cents per share. Analysts were expecting $US4.06 billion in revenue and 34 cents EPS.

CEO Marc Benioff offered more good news. The company is raising guidance for its next fiscal year by $US100 million, to $US5.3 billion, he said.

First quarter guidance is now a range of $US1.205 billion to $US1.210 billion.

Here’s the summary from press release:

– Raises FY15 Revenue Guidance to $US5.25 – $US5.30 Billion, up 29% – 30% Year-Over-Year

– Quarterly Revenue of $US1.15 Billion, up 37% Year-Over-Year

– Full Year Revenue of $US4.07 Billion, up 33% Year-Over-Year

– Deferred Revenue of $US2.52 Billion, up 35% Year-Over-Year

– Unbilled Deferred Revenue of Approximately $US4.50 Billion, up 29% Year-Over-Year

– Full Year Operating Cash Flow of $US875 Million, up 19% Year-Over-Year

– Initiates First Quarter Revenue Guide of $US1.205 – $US1.210 Billion

– Initiates FY15 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance of $US0.48 – $US0.50

– CFO to Retire in March 2015

