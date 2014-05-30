Salesforce Stock Jumps After It Announces A Partnership With Microsoft

Microsoft and Salesforce announced today that they are teaming up to bring Salesforce’s CRM apps and platform to Microsoft’s cloud, called Azure.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft announced a similar deal with Oracle last year and with SAP just a few weeks ago.

According to a statement, the companies plan to deliver the following solutions:

Salesforce1 for Windows and Windows Phone 8.1. Will enable customers to access Salesforce and run their business from their Windows devices. A preview is planned to be available in fall 2014 with general availability in 2015. Salesforce for Office 365. New interoperability between Salesforce and Office 365 will give customers access to the content they need to collaborate, sell, service and market from virtually anywhere.

“We are excited to partner with salesforce.com and help customers thrive in a mobile and cloud-first world,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “Working together we’ll deliver new solutions that connect the customer insights of Salesforce to the cloud productivity of Office 365, the cloud platform of Azure and the mobility of Windows, so our customers can do more.”

Salesforce’s stock was up around 5% in after-hours trading, after the deal was announced. Microsoft’s stock barely moved.

