Salesforce.com Just Bought 400,000 Square Feet Of Office Space For A Whopping $340 Million

Designs for Salesforce’s new Mission Bay campus.

Photo: Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com just purchased 400,000 square feet of office space in San Francisco for $340 million, the San Francisco Gate reports.The deal is the largest of its kind in a decade, and will effectively double Salesforce’s footprint in San Francisco.



The new office space will supplement Salesforce’s plans to build an enormous two million square foot campus in Mission Bay (designs pictured at right), and will up Salesforce’s head count from 7,000 to about 9,000.

