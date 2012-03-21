Everybody Hates Meetings, But These 5 Tips Will Make Them Less Painful

Photo: Flickr/markhillary

Meetings can be like torture chambers. But they don’t have to be.Web conferencing company SalesCrunch has created a guide to “meetings that don’t suck.”



It’s gathered the data from its management software, which tracks things like if people are really paying attention (looking at the screen or not), and if follow-up materials are opened.

We’ve looked at the stats and come up with five good tips for the next time you call a meeting.

1. The 15 minute meeting. No meeting should last more than 30 minutes, and 15 minutes is better. In the first 15 minutes people pay attention 91% of time. From 15 to 30 minutes, people start getting distracted 15% of the time. After 30 minutes, they are giving one-quarter of their attention to something else.

2. Everyone needs to talk. If all participants talk, people will give the meeting 92% of their attention. If someone is yammering on, it gets only 78% of their attention.

3. Send follow-up materials within 5 minutes. About 14% of folks will read follow up materials right after the meeting. Nearly two-thirds will read them within one day. A few more will read the next day, but not many.

4. Shorter follow-up materials are better read. People will spend 52 seconds with a short follow-up — up to 20 pages or slides long. But they will spend only 10 seconds on some mega 100-slide document — just long enough to know they don’t want to read it.

5. Reach out via LinkedIn immediately. Nearly three-quarters of meeting attendees will accept a new LinkedIn connection after an online meeting.

