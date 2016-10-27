The first hard numbers on the Note 7 fiasco show 96% of Samsung's mobile profits wiped out

Jim Edwards

This chart of Samsung’s mobile sales shows, for the first time, how much money Samsung lost in revenues during the period of the exploding Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Mobile sales are down 15%:

SamsungSamsung

That’s a loss of 3.85 trillion won (£276 million or $337 million) in sales.

For comparison, this time last year Samsung’s mobile sales were up 2%. That would imply that mobile revenues are down 17 percentage points from before the crisis.

Those lost sales are only the lost customers Samsung could have expected had the Note 7 not occasionally burst into flames. Recalling the device was so costly that operating profit for the company fell 30%, to 5.2 trillion won ($4.57 billion). Samsung’s mobile division saw operating profit of 100 billion won, a 96% drop from the year before.

