7 Disastrous Sales Pitching Strategies

You give a clean, mean, 30-second elevator pitch. Then what? There's nothing left for rest of your sales presentation. The second your listener says 'I get it,' they'll immediately lose interest. How do you actually build suspense into a pitch?

Oren Klaff, author of Pitch Anything and director of capital markets at Intersection Capital, recommends setting up a story, but building tension through the ending. 'You put a man in a jungle, you have beasts attack him, and you bring him to the edge of the jungle, but you don't get him all the way out,' Klaff says. 'That's how you get suspense.'

You're Too Available. You Scare People. You BS the Expert. You're Too Nice. You Quote Dead People. You're Boring.