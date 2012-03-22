Now Wealthy Adventurers Are Buying Up Luxury Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks

The 2012 Sierra 2500 HD Denali

Photo: GMC

Even though fuel prices are rising, the demand for luxury heavy-duty pickup trucks that weigh more than five tons has been going up, writes Joseph B. White in The Wall Street Journal.Some of these cars include: the Platinum editions of Ford’s F-250 and F-350; GMC’s Sierra HD Denali; and Chrysler’s Laramie Longhorn. According to White, they go for $50,000 to $60,000, which is about the same price as the BMW 5-series.



These trucks are powerful and feature Southwestern interior styles, like saddle leather seats and cowboy boot-style stitching.

But the demand extends beyond the Southwest, where rodeo people use the trucks. An automotive analyst told White that heavy-duty pickups sell at about 467,000 a year.

And one driver of a Ram Longhorn Laramie told White that he uses his car as his office.

