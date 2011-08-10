UPDATE: Sales Of Police Batons On Amazon.uk Are Up Over 41,000% As Riots Continue

Photo: AP

Update: Sales of Military Police Telescopic Tonfas, are up an astonishing 41,341% in the past 24 hours, according to Amazon, climbing to the #7 sale in the sports and leisure category.aluminium bat sales continue to skyrocket as well.



Original: Sales of baseball bats and self -defence weapons are skyrocketing on Amazon.uk as riots in Britain continued yesterday for a third straight night.

In the past 24 hours, sales of aluminium baseball bats on the site have risen by 5,149% — and are even on sale.

Orders of Military Police Telescopic Tonfas are up over 5,000% as well, while wooden bats appear slightly less popular, but are still up 3,664%.

View the full list here.

[via The Guardian]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.