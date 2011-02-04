Sales Graphs: Always Funny

Photo: flickr commons

If there’s a kind of cartoon that best represents my cartoon sensibilities it’s the classic sales graph.For whatever reason, where other cartoons find tedium, I find unending inspiration. For example a bar graph might suggest:



Buildings in a city

Stairs

Piano keys

Mountains

Building Blocks

LEGO

This post originally appeared on Small Business Trends

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.