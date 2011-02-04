Sales Graphs: Always Funny

goofy bar graph

Photo: flickr commons

If there’s a kind of cartoon that best represents my cartoon sensibilities it’s the classic sales graph.For whatever reason, where other cartoons find tedium, I find unending inspiration. For example a bar graph might suggest:

  • Buildings in a city
  • Stairs
  • Piano keys
  • Mountains
  • Building Blocks
  • LEGO

This post originally appeared on Small Business Trends

