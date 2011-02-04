Sales Graphs: Always Funny

Photo: flickr commons
If there’s a kind of cartoon that best represents my cartoon sensibilities it’s the classic sales graph.For whatever reason, where other cartoons find tedium, I find unending inspiration. For example a bar graph might suggest:
- Buildings in a city
- Stairs
- Piano keys
- Mountains
- Building Blocks
- LEGO
This post originally appeared on Small Business Trends
