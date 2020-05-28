Sales at David Jones have dropped 35% amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading its owner to consider further restructuring

David Jones (Photo: Bloomberg)

David Jones’ sales have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parent company Woolworths Holdings recorded a 35.8% decline in sales at the department store chain.

David Jones is also ramping up plans to restructure some of its stores.

The coronavirus has hammered store sales at David Jones.

The retailer’s parent company – South African-based Woolworths Holdings – released a trading update on how the group, including David Jones and Country Road, has been performing during the coronavirus pandemic.

While David Jones’ larger stores have continued to operate, the pandemic has affected foot traffic and store purchases, with sales dropping 35.8% in the eight weeks until the end of April.

However, online sales have continued to grow, doubling in the second half of the financial year compared to the same time last year. The rolling back of coronavirus restrictions has also seen a revival in foot traffic.

“The easing of restrictions in Australasia has also commenced, and we are seeing a positive uplift in footfall and a commensurate, encouraging sales performance, across the DJ network of stores,” Woolworths Holdings said in a statement.

It comes amid research from Roy Morgan which found a rise in Aussies heading to shopping centres in Sydney and Melbourne as restrictions start to ease.

Country Road, however, had a rougher time during the pandemic, with the closure of its stores leading to a 50.4% drop in sales. Country Road stores began reopening on May 22.

Woolworths Holdings is working on ways to stabilise its stores and set it up for longer-term growth. This includes providing its Australian businesses a $75 million loan and discussing with landlords ways to ramp up the restructure of David Jones stores and reduce their floor space.

In February, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that David Jones will reduce 31,000 square metres of floor space by the middle of 2022. It’s part of the company’s broader goal of slashing 486,000 square metres of floor space by 20% to 390,000 by 2025.

However, Ian Moir, CEO of David Jones and Woolworths Holdings, didn’t say how many David Jones stores this could affect. At the time, Moir told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, “I think there’s a realisation that retail is changing, and we’ve all got to face into that change.

“There’s been good debate on how we reduce space where we need to, good debate about how we come to the party together on capital contribution. It’s a good robust discussion that we’re having with all of our landlords.”

