Sales Are Lower Than Expected At Woolworths But Christmas Is Looking Good

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Woolworths has posted lower than expected sales of $16.2 billion for the three months to the end of September.

CEO Grant O’Brien says the result was an increase of 3% or 4.1%, excluding petrol.

“We are confident that our trading plans will improve momentum in the second quarter, which includes the key Christmas period,” he says.

In the September quarter, Food and Liquor delivered sales growth of 3.9% on the previous year. Trading was good in July, but softer in August and September.

Online sales increased more than 30% for the quarter. Click and Collect services have been extended with BIG W and EziBuy orders now able to be collected from selected supermarket locations.

