Now The Salem Witches Are Casting Spells On Tim Tebow... Or Something Like That

Everyone is getting involved with Tebowmania, even the witches of Salem, Mass.



A witch named Lorelei from Salem told CBS Boston:

“Tebow is praying to the Gods, and we, the Witches of Salem will pray for the entire New England Patriots team and raise the energy in their honour to maximise an outstanding performance.”

One witch yells “Tebow if you’re out there you’re not winning this one baby!”

Tebow may have God on his side, but the Pats have the witches of Salem.

