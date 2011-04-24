That's #3: Yemen President Saleh Agrees To Step Down

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There goes another one.Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh has agreed to step down in 30 days in exchange for immunity for himself and his family.



He’s the 3rd major Arab leader to step down, following Mubarak in Egypt and Ben Ali in Tunisia.

Yemen had been the home of increasingly deadly clashes in recent days.

Who’s next? Assad in Syria?

