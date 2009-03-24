Salary Watch: SunPower CEO Pay Jumps 6X in 08 To $4.3M

It’s proxy season, which means we get to see what the execs at our favourite public companies earn. Today we’ve learned that SunPower’s CEO Thomas Werner received $4.3 million in compensation for 2008.



Werner received $3.1 million in stock for the year. His base salary was $362,466, which is a 12% increase from the year before. Adding in his stock, options and other bonuses, the $4.3 million is six times what he earned the year before.

This is the first time he’s been given equity awards since the company went public four years ago. SunPower’s stock slid from around $127 on January 1st, 2008 to around $22 today. Werner warned on the Q4 earnings call that things won’t get much better this year, either.

