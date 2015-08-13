Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in 15 major US cities while still saving money

City life is expensive, but just
how expensive?
Using the Economic Policy Institute’s family budget calculator, which accounts for two parents and two kids, research engine FindTheHome created a cost of living index to compare over 600 US metros.
They then analysed the data in 15 major cities to determine a suggested take-home household income to live comfortably in each area using the “50-30-20 rule” of personal finance, meaning 50% of after-tax, take-home pay goes to necessities (such as housing, food, childcare, healthcare, and transportation), 30% towards discretionary spending, and 20% towards saving.
Note that these numbers are suggestions based on the available data. They are meant for a four-person family and suggest a generous amount of annual savings, which may not be preferred or possible for some families.
Scroll down to see the suggested take-home income for 15 major US metro areas, plus the estimated annual cost of necessities, discretionary spending, and optimum savings.
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,700
Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US39,420
Suggested annual savings: $US26,280
Suggested annual take-home income: $US131,400
Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates.
RAW Embed
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US67,824
Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US40,694
Suggested annual savings: $US27,130
Suggested annual take-home income: $US135,648
Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates.
RAW Embed
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US71,412
Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US42,847
Suggested annual savings: $US28,565
Suggested annual take-home income: $US142,824
Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates.
RAW Embed
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US76,776
Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US46,066
Suggested annual savings: $US30,710
Suggested annual take-home income: $US153,552
Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates.
RAW Embed
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US80,220
Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US48,132
Suggested annual savings: $US32,088
Suggested annual take-home income: $US160,440
Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates.
RAW Embed
