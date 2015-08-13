Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in 15 major US cities while still saving money

City life is expensive, but just

how expensive?

Using the Economic Policy Institute’s family budget calculator, which accounts for two parents and two kids, research engine FindTheHome created a cost of living index to compare over 600 US metros.

They then analysed the data in 15 major cities to determine a suggested take-home household income to live comfortably in each area using the “50-30-20 rule” of personal finance, meaning 50% of after-tax, take-home pay goes to necessities (such as housing, food, childcare, healthcare, and transportation), 30% towards discretionary spending, and 20% towards saving.

Note that these numbers are suggestions based on the available data. They are meant for a four-person family and suggest a generous amount of annual savings, which may not be preferred or possible for some families.

Scroll down to see the suggested take-home income for 15 major US metro areas, plus the estimated annual cost of necessities, discretionary spending, and optimum savings.

13. Miami Shutterstock Miami, Florida. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,700 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US39,420 Suggested annual savings: $US26,280 Suggested annual take-home income: $US131,400 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 12. Chicago Shutterstock Chicago, Illinois. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,700 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US39,420 Suggested annual savings: $US26,280 Suggested annual take-home income: $US131,400 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 11. Portland Shutterstock Portland, Oregon. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,700 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US39,420 Suggested annual savings: $US26,280 Suggested annual take-home income: $US131,400 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 10. Denver Shutterstock / welcomia Denver, Colorado. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,700 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US39,420 Suggested annual savings: $US26,280 Suggested annual take-home income: $US131,400 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 8. San Diego Shutterstock.com San Diego, California. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US67,824 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US40,694 Suggested annual savings: $US27,130 Suggested annual take-home income: $US135,648 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 5. Philadelphia Flicker/Michael Righi Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US71,412 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US42,847 Suggested annual savings: $US28,565 Suggested annual take-home income: $US142,824 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 4. San Francisco Shutterstock.com San Francisco, California. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US76,776 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US46,066 Suggested annual savings: $US30,710 Suggested annual take-home income: $US153,552 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 2. Washington, DC Alex Wong/Getty Washington, DC. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US80,220 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US48,132 Suggested annual savings: $US32,088 Suggested annual take-home income: $US160,440 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed 1. New York City Shutterstock New York City, New York. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US84,972 Suggested annual discretionary spending: $US50,983 Suggested annual savings: $US33,989 Suggested annual take-home income: $US169,944 Scroll over the graphic for monthly cost estimates. RAW Embed

