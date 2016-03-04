Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 19 major US cities

In the market for a home?

Mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major metropolitan areas in the US, according to fourth-quarter 2015 data.

Thanks to lower mortgage rates and home prices, homes were more affordable in nearly every metro area measured than they had been in the previous quarter. The National Association of Realtors told HSH.com that it doesn’t expect this trend to continue.

The site also calculated how it would change the salary needed to buy a home if a buyer were to put 10% down instead of the recommended 20%. No matter where you are, it’s more expensive — you can visit HSH.com to see both numbers.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage, taxes, and insurance in each city — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $500.

