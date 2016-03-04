Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 19 major US cities

Boston back bayFlickr / Robbie ShadeBoston’s Back Bay neighbourhood.

In the market for a home?

Mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major metropolitan areas in the US, according to fourth-quarter 2015 data.

Thanks to lower mortgage rates and home prices, homes were more affordable in nearly every metro area measured than they had been in the previous quarter. The National Association of Realtors told HSH.com that it doesn’t expect this trend to continue.

The site also calculated how it would change the salary needed to buy a home if a buyer were to put 10% down instead of the recommended 20%. No matter where you are, it’s more expensive — you can visit HSH.com to see both numbers.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage, taxes, and insurance in each city — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $500.

19. San Antonio

Google Maps
Houses in this San Antonio neighbourhood are listed for $200,000.

Population: 1,409,000

Median Home Price: $192,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,096

Salary Needed to Buy: $46,000

18. Orlando

Google Maps
Houses in this Orlando neighbourhood are listed for $200,000.

Population: 255,483

Median Home Price: $205,000

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,115

Salary Needed to Buy: $48,000

17. Minneapolis

Google Maps
Houses in this Minneapolis neighbourhood are listed for $225,000.

Population: 407,207

Median Home Price: $223,700

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,172

Salary Needed to Buy: $50,500

16. Philadelphia

Google Maps
Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $215,000.

Population: 1,517,628

Median Home Price: $213,700

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,204

Salary Needed to Buy: $51,500

15. Dallas

Google Maps
Homes in this Dallas neighbourhood are listed for $209,000.

Population: 2,518,638

Median Home Price: $206,200

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,208

Salary Needed to Buy: $52,000

14. Houston

Google Maps
Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $209,500.

Population: 2,076,189

Median Home Price: $209,200

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,217

Salary Needed to Buy: $52,000

13. Baltimore

Google Maps
Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $234,000.

Population: 640,064

Median Home Price: $233,500

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,233

Salary Needed to Buy: $53,000

12. Chicago

Google Maps
Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $209,000.

Population: 2,824,584

Median Home Price: $209,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,352

Salary Needed to Buy: $58,000

11. Sacramento

Google Maps
Homes in this Sacramento neighbourhood are listed for $290,000.

Population: 479,686

Median Home Price: $294,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,450

Salary Needed to Buy: $62,000

10. Miami

Google Maps
Apartments in this Miami neighbourhood are listed for $289,000.

Population: 417,650

Median Home Price: $286,000

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,471

Salary Needed to Buy: $63,000

9. Portland

Google Maps
Homes in this Portland neighbourhood are listed for $319,000.

Population: 609,456

Median Home Price: $318,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment $1,538

Salary Needed to Buy: $66,000

8. Denver

Google Maps
Homes in this Denver neighbourhood are listed for $350,000.

Population: 649,495

Median Home Price: $353,500

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,596

Salary Needed to Buy: $68,500

7. Seattle

Google Maps
Houses in this Seattle neighbourhood are listed for $390,000.

Population: 652,405

Median Home Price: $385,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,829

Salary Needed to Buy: $78,500

6. Washington, DC

Google Maps
Apartments in this Washington, DC, neighbourhood are listed for $375,000.

Population: 582,049

Median Home Price: $371,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,834

Salary Needed to Buy: $78,500

5. Boston

Google Maps
Apartments in this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $398,000.

Population: 645,966

Median Home Price: $393,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $1,940

Salary Needed to Buy: $83,000

4. New York City

Google Maps
Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $389,000.

Population: 8,213,839

Median Home Price: $384,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $2,024

Salary Needed to Buy: $87,000

3. Los Angeles

Google Maps
Houses in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $480,000.

Population: 3,794,640

Median Home Price: $481,900

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $2,217

Salary Needed to Buy: $95,000

2. San Diego

Google Maps
Houses in this San Diego neighbourhood are listed for $550,000.

Population: 1,284,347

Median Home Price: $546,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $2,407

Salary Needed to Buy: $103,000

1. San Francisco

Google Maps
Homes in this San Francisco neighbourhood are listed for $789,000.

Population: 777,660

Median Home Price: $781,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $3,453

Salary Needed to Buy: $148,000

