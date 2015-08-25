Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 17 major US cities

Buying a home is only getting more expensive.
Mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major metro areas in the US, according to second-quarter 2015 data.
Prices have increased across the board.
The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage, taxes, and insurance in each city — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.
Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.
Population: 407,207
Median Home Price: $US229,200
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,189
Salary Needed To Buy: $US51,000
Population: 2,518,638
Median Home Price: $US215,200
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,235
Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,000
Population: 2,076,189
Median Home Price: $US221,100
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,252
Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,500
Population: 1,517,628
Median Home Price: $US231,700
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,269
Salary Needed To Buy: $US54,500
Population: 640,064
Median Home Price: $US254,500
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,303
Salary Needed To Buy: $US56,000
Population: 2,824,584
Median Home Price: $US230,500
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,424
Salary Needed To Buy: $US61,000
Population: 479,686
Median Home Price: $US291,000
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,435
Salary Needed To Buy: $US61,500
Population: 417,650
Median Home Price: $US289,900
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,476
Salary Needed To Buy: $US63,500
Population: 609,456
Median Home Price: $US314,800
Monthly Mortgage Payment $US1,516
Salary Needed To Buy: $US65,000
Population: 649,495
Median Home Price: $US362,900
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,631
Salary Needed To Buy: $US70,000
Population: 652,405
Median Home Price: $US385,300
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,822
Salary Needed To Buy: $US78,000
Population: 582,049
Median Home Price: $US403,800
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,937
Salary Needed To Buy: $US83,000
Population: 645,966
Median Home Price: $US414,600
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,010
Salary Needed To Buy: $US86,000
Population: 3,794,640
Median Home Price: $US445,200
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,060
Salary Needed To Buy: $US88,500
Population: 8,213,839
Median Home Price: $US410,400
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,117
Salary Needed To Buy: $US91,000
Population: 1,284,347
Median Home Price: $US547,800
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,446
Salary Needed To Buy: $US105,000
Population: 777,660
Median Home Price: $US841,600
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,684
Salary Needed To Buy: $US158,000
