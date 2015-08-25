Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 17 major US cities

Libby Kane
San FranciscoVentdusud/ShutterstockSan Francisco continues to require the highest income in the US.

Buying a home is only getting more expensive.

Mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major metro areas in the US, according to second-quarter 2015 data.

Prices have increased across the board.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage, taxes, and insurance in each city — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.

17. Minneapolis

Google Maps
Houses in this Minneapolis neighbourhood are listed for $229,000.

Population: 407,207

Median Home Price: $US229,200

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,189

Salary Needed To Buy: $US51,000

16. Dallas

Google Maps
Homes in this Dallas neighbourhood are listed for $215,000.

Population: 2,518,638

Median Home Price: $US215,200

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,235

Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,000

15. Houston

Google Maps
Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $222,000.

Population: 2,076,189

Median Home Price: $US221,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,252

Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,500

14. Philadelphia

Google Maps
Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $220,000.

Population: 1,517,628

Median Home Price: $US231,700

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,269

Salary Needed To Buy: $US54,500

13. Baltimore

Google Maps
Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $250,000.

Population: 640,064

Median Home Price: $US254,500

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,303

Salary Needed To Buy: $US56,000

12. Chicago

Google Maps
Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $230,000.

Population: 2,824,584

Median Home Price: $US230,500

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,424

Salary Needed To Buy: $US61,000

11. Sacramento

Google Maps
Homes in this Sacramento neighbourhood are listed for $290,000.

Population: 479,686

Median Home Price: $US291,000

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,435

Salary Needed To Buy: $US61,500

10. Miami

Google Maps
Apartments in this Miami neighbourhood are listed for $289,000.

Population: 417,650

Median Home Price: $US289,900

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,476

Salary Needed To Buy: $US63,500

9. Portland

Google Maps
Homes in this Portland neighbourhood are listed for $315,000.

Population: 609,456

Median Home Price: $US314,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment $US1,516

Salary Needed To Buy: $US65,000

8. Denver

Google Maps
Homes in this Denver neighbourhood are listed for $365,000.

Population: 649,495

Median Home Price: $US362,900

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,631

Salary Needed To Buy: $US70,000

7. Seattle

Google Maps
Houses in this Seattle neighbourhood are listed for $390,000.

Population: 652,405

Median Home Price: $US385,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,822

Salary Needed To Buy: $US78,000

6. Washington, D.C.

Google Maps
Apartments in this Washington, D.C., neighbourhood are listed for $400,000.

Population: 582,049

Median Home Price: $US403,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,937

Salary Needed To Buy: $US83,000

5. Boston

Google Maps
Apartments in this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $419,000.

Population: 645,966

Median Home Price: $US414,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,010

Salary Needed To Buy: $US86,000

4. Los Angeles

Google Maps
Apartments in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $450,000.

Population: 3,794,640

Median Home Price: $US445,200

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,060

Salary Needed To Buy: $US88,500

3. New York City

Google Maps
Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $410,000.

Population: 8,213,839

Median Home Price: $US410,400

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,117

Salary Needed To Buy: $US91,000

2. San Diego

Google Maps
Houses in this San Diego neighbourhood are listed for $545,000.

Population: 1,284,347

Median Home Price: $US547,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,446

Salary Needed To Buy: $US105,000

1. San Francisco

Google Maps
Houses in this San Francisco neighbourhood are listed for $845,000.

Population: 777,660

Median Home Price: $US841,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,684

Salary Needed To Buy: $US158,000

