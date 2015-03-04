Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 15 major US cities

The mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major cities in the US according to fourth-quarter 2014 data.

Compared to the previous quarter, home prices, monthly mortgage payments, and estimated salaries decreased across the board.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage principal, taxes, and insurance — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.

15. Detroit This Detroit house is listed for $155,000. Population: 921,147 Median Home Price: $US135,800 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US828 Salary Needed To Buy: $US35,500 14. Phoenix This Phoenix home sold for $185,000. Population: 1,476,331 Median Home Price: $US200,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US948 Salary Needed To Buy: $US40,500 13. San Antonio Houses near this San Antonio home are listed for around $190,000. Population: 1,258,733 Median Home Price: $US185,500 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,058 Salary Needed To Buy: $US45,500 12. Dallas Houses in this Dallas neighbourhood are listed for $180,000. Population: 1,246,185 Median Home Price: $US189,600 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,138 Salary Needed To Buy: $US49,000 11. Houston Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $199,000. Population: 2,076,189 Median Home Price: $US199,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,166 Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,000 10. Philadelphia Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $220,000. Population: 1,517,628 Median Home Price: $US213,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,187 Salary Needed To Buy: $US51,000 9. Baltimore Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $235,000. Population: 640,064 Median Home Price: $US233,200 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,228 Salary Needed To Buy: $US52,500 8. Chicago Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $200,000. Population: 2,824,584 Median Home Price: $US195,100 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,268 Salary Needed To Buy: $US54,500 7. Seattle A unit in this Seattle building is listed for $350,000. Population: 652,405 Median Home Price: $US352,000 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,699 Salary Needed To Buy: $US73,000



6. Washington, D.C. Apartments in this Washington, DC neighbourhood are listed for $375,000. Population: 582,049 Median Home Price: $US372,800 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,805 Salary Needed To Buy: $US77,500 5. Boston Apartments near this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $390,000. Population: 645,966 Median Home Price: $US383,200 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,867 Salary Needed To Buy: $US80,000 4. New York City Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $389,000. Population: 8,213,839 Median Home Price: $US390,000 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,042 Salary Needed To Buy: $US87,500 3. Los Angeles Apartments in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $450,000. Population: 3,794,640 Median Home Price: $US450,900 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,092 Salary Needed To Buy: $US89,500 2. San Diego Apartments in this San Diego building are listed for $499,900. Population: 1,284,347 Median Home Price: $US493,100 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,226 Salary Needed To Buy: $US95,500 1. San Francisco Apartments in this San Francisco building are listed for $749,000. Population: 777,660 Median Home Price: $US742,900 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,323 Salary Needed To Buy: $US142,500

