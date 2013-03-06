SALARY SURVEY: Digital Ad Agency Execs Took A Huge Pay Cut In 2012

Photo: flicrk: Jose Kevo
Digital ad agency managers saw their pay decline in 2012, according to a salary survey by SoDA, the Global Society for Digital Marketing Innovators.The survey looked only at top-level managers in agencies, according to Ad Age, and found:
Percentage of those earning more than $300,000:
- 2012: 23%
- 2011: 35%
- 2010: 25%
In addition:
- U.S. art directors earned more ($87,702) than art directors in Europe ($75,127), on average.
- North American CTOs earned more (between $189,522 and $237,560) than their European counterparts ($142,894 and $167,027).
Read the full article at Ad Age.
