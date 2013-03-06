SALARY SURVEY: Digital Ad Agency Execs Took A Huge Pay Cut In 2012

Photo: flicrk: Jose Kevo

Digital ad agency managers saw their pay decline in 2012, according to a salary survey by SoDA, the Global Society for Digital Marketing Innovators.The survey looked only at top-level managers in agencies, according to Ad Age, and found:



Percentage of those earning more than $300,000:

2012: 23%

2011: 35%

2010: 25%

In addition:

U.S. art directors earned more ($87,702) than art directors in Europe ($75,127), on average.

North American CTOs earned more (between $189,522 and $237,560) than their European counterparts ($142,894 and $167,027).

Read the full article at Ad Age.

