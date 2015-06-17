Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 27 major US cities

To comfortably buy a median-priced home in San Francisco, California, you need a household income of over $US140,000 a year.

That’s according to calculations from mortgage website HSH.com, which regularly updates its findings according to the numbers from each fiscal quarter of the year.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage principal, taxes, and insurance — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

See the full list of 27 cities below.

For the full methodology, visit HSH.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.