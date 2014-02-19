Here's How Much Money You Must Earn To Buy A Home In 25 Big US Cities

The cost of living in America varies wildly.

In Cleveland, people need a base salary of at least $US19,435 a year to afford the average home, while San Franciscans must make upwards of $US115,000 annually.

HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website, figured out how much a person would have to earn to afford a home in 25 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas.

To do so, HSH looked at the National Association of Realtors’ fourth-quarter data for median home prices and HSH.com’s fourth-quarter average interest rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages to determine how much money homebuyers would need to earn in order to afford only the principal and interest payment on a median-priced home in their market. (They did not account for property taxes, insurance, and other expenses — read their methodology here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.