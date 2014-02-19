Here's How Much Money You Must Earn To Buy A Home In 25 Big US Cities

Megan Willett

The cost of living in America varies wildly.

In Cleveland, people need a base salary of at least $US19,435 a year to afford the average home, while San Franciscans must make upwards of $US115,000 annually.

HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website, figured out how much a person would have to earn to afford a home in 25 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas.

To do so, HSH looked at the National Association of Realtors’ fourth-quarter data for median home prices and HSH.com’s fourth-quarter average interest rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages to determine how much money homebuyers would need to earn in order to afford only the principal and interest payment on a median-priced home in their market. (They did not account for property taxes, insurance, and other expenses — read their methodology here.)

CLEVELAND: You'd have to earn at least $US19,435 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US112,800

Monthly mortgage payment: $US453.49

Minimum annual salary: $US19,435.17

Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here

CINCINNATI: You'd have to earn at least $US22,227 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US128,700

Monthly mortgage payment: $US518.63

Minimum annual salary: $US22,226.95

ST. LOUIS: You'd have to earn at least $US22,398 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $130,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $522.61

Minimum annual salary:$22,397.54

ATLANTA: You'd have to earn at least $US24,391 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US142,400

Monthly mortgage payment: $569.12

Minimum annual salary:$24,390.94

ORLANDO: You'd have to earn at least $US28,298 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US165,800

Monthly mortgage payment: $660.30

Minimum annual salary:$28,298.47

DALLAS: You'd have to earn at least $US29,751 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US173,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $694.20

Minimum annual salary:$29,751.24

HOUSTON: You'd have to earn at least $US31,299 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $182,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $730.31

Minimum annual salary:$31,298.99

CHICAGO: You'd have to earn at least $US32,389 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $187,100

Monthly mortgage payment: $755.74

Minimum annual salary: $US32,388.90

PHOENIX: You'd have to earn at least $US32,812 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $192,700

Monthly mortgage payment: $765.61

Minimum annual salary:$32,811.94

MINNEAPOLIS: You'd have to earn at least $US33,800 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $197,100

Monthly mortgage payment: $788.67

Minimum annual salary:$33,800.09

PHILADELPHIA: You'd have to earn at least $US36,836 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $214,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $859.52

Minimum annual salary:$36,836.47

PORTLAND (OR): You'd have to earn at least $US45,872 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $267,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,070.36

Minimum annual salary:$45,872.78

DENVER: You'd have to earn at least $US48,123 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US279,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $US1,122.86

Minimum annual salary:$48,122.72

Data shared with Business Insider from HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website. HSH calculated what salary a person living in each city must earn to cover the principal and interest payments on the average home, not counting property taxes, insurance, and other expenses.

SEATTLE: You'd have to earn at least $US59,130 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US344,400

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,379.70

Minimum annual salary:$59,129.86

WASHINGTON, D.C.: You'd have to earn at least $US62,810 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $368,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,465.56

Minimum annual salary: $US62,809.63

NEW YORK CITY: You'd have to earn at least $US66,167 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $386,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,543.90

Minimum annual salary:$66,167.27

LOS ANGELES: You'd have to earn at least $US72,127 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $423,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,682.96

Minimum annual salary:$72,126.90

SAN DIEGO: You'd have to earn at least $US81,570 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $476,790

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,903.31

Minimum annual salary:$81,570.40

SAN FRANCISCO :You'd have to earn at least $US115,510 to buy an average home.

Average home price: $US682,410

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,695.23

Minimum annual salary:$115,510.06

