Here's How Much Money You Must Earn To Buy A Home In 25 Big US Cities

The cost of living in America varies wildly.
In Cleveland, people need a base salary of at least $US19,435 a year to afford the average home, while San Franciscans must make upwards of $US115,000 annually.
HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website, figured out how much a person would have to earn to afford a home in 25 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas.
To do so, HSH looked at the National Association of Realtors’ fourth-quarter data for median home prices and HSH.com’s fourth-quarter average interest rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages to determine how much money homebuyers would need to earn in order to afford only the principal and interest payment on a median-priced home in their market. (They did not account for property taxes, insurance, and other expenses — read their methodology here.)
Average home price: $US112,800
Monthly mortgage payment: $US453.49
Minimum annual salary: $US19,435.17
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US128,700
Monthly mortgage payment: $US518.63
Minimum annual salary: $US22,226.95
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $130,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $522.61
Minimum annual salary:$22,397.54
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US142,400
Monthly mortgage payment: $569.12
Minimum annual salary:$24,390.94
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US165,800
Monthly mortgage payment: $660.30
Minimum annual salary:$28,298.47
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US173,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $694.20
Minimum annual salary:$29,751.24
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $182,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $730.31
Minimum annual salary:$31,298.99
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $187,100
Monthly mortgage payment: $755.74
Minimum annual salary: $US32,388.90
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $192,700
Monthly mortgage payment: $765.61
Minimum annual salary:$32,811.94
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $197,100
Monthly mortgage payment: $788.67
Minimum annual salary:$33,800.09
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $214,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $859.52
Minimum annual salary:$36,836.47
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $267,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,070.36
Minimum annual salary:$45,872.78
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US279,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $US1,122.86
Minimum annual salary:$48,122.72
Data shared with Business Insider from HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website. HSH calculated what salary a person living in each city must earn to cover the principal and interest payments on the average home, not counting property taxes, insurance, and other expenses.
Average home price: $US344,400
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,379.70
Minimum annual salary:$59,129.86
Data shared with Business Insider from HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website. HSH calculated what salary a person living in each city must earn to cover the principal and interest payments on the average home, not counting property taxes, insurance, and other expenses.
Average home price: $368,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,465.56
Minimum annual salary: $US62,809.63
Data shared with Business Insider from HSH.com, an online mortgage and consumer loan information website. HSH calculated what salary a person living in each city must earn to cover the principal and interest payments on the average home, not counting property taxes, insurance, and other expenses.
Average home price: $386,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,543.90
Minimum annual salary:$66,167.27
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $423,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,682.96
Minimum annual salary:$72,126.90
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $476,790
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,903.31
Minimum annual salary:$81,570.40
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Average home price: $US682,410
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,695.23
Minimum annual salary:$115,510.06
Source: HSH.com. See their full methodology here
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.