Office Jerks Earn 18% More Than Their Agreeable Coworkers

Photo: Screengrab from sirkomania on YouTube

There’s a substantial pay gap between nice guys and jerks, according to a new study (via NPR).University researchers from Cornell, Notre Dame, and Western Ontario pored over data from 10,000 U.S. workers with different jobs and pay rates, and found that men who consider themselves agreeable earn 18% less per year than those who consider themselves disagreeable — a difference that translates to about $10,000 annually.



“We found that, as long as we described a worker as being less trusting and more arrogant, [respondents] tended to say those people needed to be the managers and the other people didn’t, and it was fascinating,” says Beth Livingston, the study’s co-author from Cornell. This signals that high-level managers are probably rewarding uncooperative or difficult behaviour, possibly without even realising it.

Over the last 20 years, Wall Street has begun to trend toward harshness and bluntness, says finance expert Alvin Hall. “In the early days, you would see people try to build consensus, but now, you find that people say, it’s either my way or no way. This is the deal I want. Take it or leave it. And they walk away from the table.”

For women in the work place, it’s a different story. The study found that disagreeable women earn only 5% more than agreeable ones. “They really tended to be more hampered by the fact they were women than by anything else,” says Livingston.

