Over 200 years ago, Governor Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts signed a bill that allowed for the redrawing of electoral district lines. Today, the practice is known as “gerrymandering,” and a certain salamander had a lot to do with its name.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.