NEW REALITY SHOW? Tareq Salahi Says His Wife Has Been Kidnapped

You remember the Salahis. They are the fame-hungry couple who crashed the first Obama White House state dinner a few years back.



It was later revealed their antics were part of a new Bravo reality show.

Now Tareq Salahi tells TMZ his wife Michaele may be kidnapped and is being forced to say she’s OK by her captors.

[Tareq] tells us he last saw Michaele at their home around 11 AM ET yesterday … right before he left to go to their winery. Tareq says Michaele told him she was going to get her hair done — but she never went to the appointment … and she’s been missing ever since.

Apparently he got one phone call from her saying she was going to her mother’s, but it was from a Oregon area code and then she never showed.

Meanwhile, the Warren County Sheriff’s Dept. says Michaele already called them, said she was OK and simply dealing with “family issues.” Indeed.

